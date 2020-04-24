It Looks Like Battlefield V Will Finish Up With No D-Day, Eastern Front

Post-launch support for EA’s divisive Battlefield V will wrap up after the June update. That’s according to a post written by Senior Producer Ryan McArthur.

“As we look to the future, we will release one more standalone update this summer that brings with it some new content, weapons, and game tweaks. We are targeting June for this update. We’re still tackling the challenges from working from home and will let you know how things progress for us over the next month.”

Developers around the world are struggling with the challenges of working in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Details on the June update are slim, but Battlefield V’s community manager did say it would not come in the form of a new Chapter. What that means is we won’t see any major themed content.

As for new maps, an image released alongside the post shows another desert-themed map. The filename says it’ll be set in Libya.

This means Battlefield V will wrap up with no D-Day, the Eastern Front, and countless other prominent battles and locations. It’s a damn shame too. I enjoyed Battlefield V’s gunplay from the beginning, but Battlefield V never had that Battlefield magic. Those Battlefield moments.

The Battlefield franchise desperately needs to get back to a more modern setting. More weapons, more options, more ways to create the Battlefield moments we’ve missed since Battlefield 4.

There’s a good game buried under a slew of bad decisions and slow content releases. Hopefully, a clean slate for Battlefield 6 means DICE can get the franchise back on the right track.

While major content updates will soon come to an end, DICE will continue to support Community Games (custom servers) with more tools. Plus, updates for any “critical issues” following the June update.