Call of Duty: Vanguard isn’t even out the door yet, and we are already hearing rumblings of next year’s game. Industry reporter Tom Henderson jumped on Twitter Friday and had this to say about Call of Duty 2022:

“I can confirm that the 2022 title is called “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.”

And the art work looks fucking amazing. pic.twitter.com/PWw5CRIpr1 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) October 9, 2021

It was the Modern Warfare iterations that sent the franchise to the stratosphere. And did it again with the release of Modern Warfare (2019) and especially Warzone.

Thanks to Warzone, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sits as one of the most popular console games out there. A quick look at the ‘Most Played Games’ page for Xbox shows Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sitting at #1 today. Meanwhile, Black Ops Cold War is at #6. Not a terrible spot for Cold War, but it shows how much Battle Royale has become the go-to multiplayer for the franchise. And barring a colossal screw-up with the Call of Duty: Vanguard implementation, Warzone should hold its momentum.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II from Henderson. He heard the recent Nvidia leak that included a game called Project Cortez was the sequel to Modern Warfare 2019. VGC also heard the same from its sources.

VGC also reported the Modern Warfare II’s campaign would center around US special forces taking on Colombian drug cartels.

I hope if it is Modern Warfare II, the developers will show some love to Ground War. In Modern Warfare, it was basically a super-sized mode of Domination with a handful of vehicles. Give us more vehicles and toss in some destructible environments. I doubt we’d ever get anything close to Battlefield, but hey – we can dream right?

Nothing has been officially confirmed for Call of Duty 2022 (and it won’t be until around the usual May reveal), but we can expect it to release in October/November as always.