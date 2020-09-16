A now removed job listing from Activision’s website shows that Call of Duty: Warzone will soon make its way to mobile. Spotted by CharlieIntel, the listing is for an Executive Producer position with a focus on “Features (WZM).” That ‘WZM’ is believed to be an abbreviation for Warzone Mobile.

But that’s not the only giveaway for a mobile version of Warzone. There are several mentions of Warzone throughout the listing.

– “Harvest, adapt and deliver the essential features from Warzone console and PC into their best mobile instantiation.”

– “Improve upon the Warzone formula by proposing and producing mobile-specific additions and changes to features to ensure a best-in-class mobile experience that players will love.”

– “Serve as primary point of contact on Warzone Mobile leadership team for clarity and decisions on user-facing features, UX and overall quality.”

Yup, sure sounds like Warzone is coming to mobile. It’s no surprise given how popular Warzone with more than 75 million players at last count, according to Activision.

It’ll be interesting to see how Warzone Mobile sits alongside the already released Call of Duty Mobile. That mobile version already includes its own Battle Royale mode. Activision partnered with Tencent on Call of Duty Mobile, but we don’t know who will be developing Warzone Mobile.

We’re about two months away from Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and what should be significant changes to Warzone. And this job listing shows folks will soon be able to get a couple of rounds in on the go.