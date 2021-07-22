When can we get our hands on Halo Infinite’s multiplayer? That’s the question every Halo fan has been asking since we first saw it last month. The answer to that question is coming next Thursday. That’s when the next Inside Infinite blog post goes live on Halo Waypoint.

343 community manager John Junyszek jumped on Twitter yesterday to say next week’s post “is about flighting,” a term the studio uses to describe pre-release testing.

“Invites to a Halo Infinite technical preview have *not* been sent out,” Junyszek tweets. “Again, you will know when and what is happening beforehand (via Inside Infinite).”

Inside Infinite blog posts always go live on the last Thursday of every month. We can expect to hear when we’ll be going hands-on with the multiplayer on July 29.

You’ll need to be signed up for the Halo Insider program to have a shot at being able to play the multiplayer soon. Head over here to sign-up.

Flighting is a bit more than a marketing tool. According to 343, “every improvement to Halo: The Master Chief Collection over the past few years was the direct result of Insiders participating in flights and sharing feedback to the development team.”

So yes, while the upcoming flighting is sure to be a marketing hit – it also gives the team some much-needed feedback to make adjustments ahead of the game’s holiday release date.

And make sure you sign up correctly. More than 100,000 players have signed up to be a Halo Insider but haven’t done it right.

I know folks are getting tired of seeing all the Halo Insider reminders – I promise we're not trolling. Truth is we have a LOT (six figures worth) of people who "signed up" but didn't complete all the required steps. Legit makes me sad knowing they'll miss the opportunity. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) July 20, 2021

You can view your Halo Insider Program profile to make sure you’ve signed up correctly.

Halo Infinite is coming this holiday season, and the multiplayer will be free-to-play.