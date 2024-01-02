Star Wars Outlaws Targeting Late 2024 Release, Says Disney

Disney quietly narrowed the release window for Star Wars Outlaws in a Disney Parks blog post this morning. As part of a post highlighting 24 things at Disney Experiences in 2024, number 22 will catch your eye.

“Star Wars Outlaws, the open-world Star Wars game is set to release late this year. The game lets you explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. You can risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.”

Star Wars Outlaws is the newest upcoming game from the folks at Massive Entertainment. They are best known for their work on The Division series and, more recently, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment have already shown about ten minutes worth of gameplay.

One thing is almost guaranteed. Star Wars Outlaws will look fantastic. Massive Entertainment is again using its own Snowdrop engine to power the game. With more and more of the industry shifting towards a handful of engines like Unreal or Unity, it’s nice to see some developers still creating their own toolsets.

I do wonder if today’s release window news could be a typo. Add an “r” to “late,” and Star Wars Outlaws could be released anytime this year. Star Wars Outlaws is one of Ubisoft’s heavy hitters in 2024, and a release date would likely be a big announcement accompanied by another trailer at the very least.

I’ll keep this post updated if anything changes.