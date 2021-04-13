We’ve all been waiting for something big to happen on Warzone’s Verdansk map, and we’re finally about to get it.

Call of Duty League caster Joe ‘MerK’ DeLuca posted an image on Twitter this morning of a package he received from the Warzone team. It’s a Verdansk dam construction helmet along with this message:

“Once the hostiles reach here, we levee a guess that Verdansk is all but gone to the damned. April 21st 12 PM.”

That date lines up with when the current season is set to wrap up.

The current season kicked off with a huge boat crashing ashore on Verdansk filled with zombies. Over the past several weeks, those zombies have made their way from the Prison area of Verdansk to Downtown and TV station.

Based on that comment in the tweet, look for the zombies to continue their northward trek over the next week and a half. The hope around the community is this event will ultimately lead to an all-new Warzone map. But a leaked commercial that Activision quickly rips down whenever it gets posted suggests we’re heading back in time to a 1980s version of Verdansk.

We’ll have to wait and see what Raven Software has in store when April 21st gets here. I hope there are enough meaningful changes to Verdansk to make it feel fresh if it indeed is a 1980s reskin.

In a perfect world, we would get a whole new map. Warzone sits atop the Battle Royale genre right now, so player counts aren’t a problem. There are more than enough folks to keep two maps full of matches all the time. Nuking Verdansk seems extreme. I mean, you can’t just rotate the map back in. You either have to go back in time or have a leap into the future.

We’ll see what ends up happening, but all signs are pointing to a reskinned 1980s Verdansk.