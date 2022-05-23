About six months ago, folks on Xbox Series X|S consoles noticed they could no longer play Warzone at 120 FPS. Raven Software’s Ted Timmins responded on Twitter at the time that the team was aware of the problem.

I play on Xbox Series X too so I’m in the same boat. Team is aware but I’ll find out why it’s not on the Trello board. Our comms team work super hard to keep our players updated for what is a very fluid and busy time right now. Thank you for your feedback and understanding. — Ted Timmins (@JustTeddii) December 12, 2021

Since the bug, all Xbox platforms have been stuck at 60 FPS.

Whatever the issue was, it’s taken almost six months to fix. But a fix is on the way very soon. On Friday, Raven dropped some good news for those with newer Xbox hardware. “Players on Xbox Series consoles will once again be able to enjoy Warzone with 120Hz support,” Raven tweets.

We're happy to share that as of the mid-season patch next week, Players on Xbox Series consoles will once again be able to enjoy #Warzone with 120Hz support.



We hope this, along with many other exciting updates, will make for an even more enjoyable experience in Caldera! 🙂 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) May 20, 2022

We’ll know more about what is coming to the mid-season patch shortly, but we can expect a new H4 Blixen SMG and a perk previously only seen in Vanguard. The Serpentine perk will hit Warzone next week. What is it? It reduces incoming damage while you’re sprinting.

In an interview with Charlie Intel, Timmins says he hopes to see Serpentine find its niche as a counter against Sniper Rifles.

We’ll cover any other significant changes from the mid-season patch once the patch notes go live. The actual patch is set to hit servers later this week.