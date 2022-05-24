The folks behind Call of Duty went ahead and got the release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 out of the way. It’ll hit consoles and PC on October 28th. The announcement comes with a slick artwork reveal showcasing the cover art for Modern Warfare 2 along with returning and new characters coming to Task Force 141.

The returning cast includes Captain John Price, Simon “Ghost” Riley, John “Soap” MacTavish, and Kyle “Gaz” Garrick. We’ll also see a new face with Mexican Special Forces Colonel Alejandro Vargas.

At 0:45, we see what appears to be the reveal date for the game – June 8.

That’s a few days before the Microsoft/Bethesda event. Remember, the Microsoft/Activision deal hasn’t been finalized yet so it was unlikely to be a part of next month’s Microsoft event. And in recent years, Activision has teamed up with Sony for marketing. The June 8 date is also a day before Summer Game Fest so look for a standalone trailer or livestream.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Call of Duty recently, Modern Warfare (2019) was a reboot of that part of the franchise. This year’s Modern Warfare 2 will continue that trend. These aren’t remakes.

So what can we expect with the June 8 reveal? A story trailer is pretty much a given. After that, who knows. Multiplayer and especially Warzone are what the community wants to see. An official release date for the Warzone sequel would be nice. A Bloomberg report suggests 2023.

NEW: Activision is committed to releasing at least the next three Call of Duty games on PlayStation even after the Xbox acquisition, according to people familiar with the deal. That's COD2022, COD2023, and Warzone 2 (in 2023). After that, it's hazier https://t.co/OpWE7Tk9KV — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 25, 2022

A Warzone sequel not launching alongside Modern Warfare 2 wouldn’t be surprising. The first Warzone didn’t launch with the game. And the second map, Caldera, also did not launch alongside Vanguard.

We’ll see what the team behind Modern Warfare 2 has cooking up in a couple of weeks.