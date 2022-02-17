Despite campaign co-op being a mainstay for the franchise, Halo Infinite did not launch with it. The good news is it’s still coming. As for when? That’s where things get a little blurry. Developer 343 Industries says campaign co-op is coming as part of season 2, which is expected to launch sometime around May. But we are still waiting on a roadmap from 343 Industries to give us a more specific release date for the campaign co-op in Halo Infinite.

When Halo Infinite first launched, the dev team announced season 1 would stretch for six months instead of the previously announced three. And with campaign co-op coming with season 2, that meant it was pushed back as well.

At the time, 343’s Joseph Staten had this to say.

“Yes, we are extending Season 1. So our goal still remains what I said before, which is to ship campaign co-op with Season 2 and Forge with Season 3. But those remain goals. Those remain targets. And we can’t commit to any hard dates right now, because as we’re seeing with this multiplayer beta, other things might move up in the priority stack for us.”

A roadmap with more specific info on co-op and Forge was expected in January. Unfortunately, 343 missed that January date, and said they needed a little more time to finalize their plans.

Hey folks. In November, I said we'd have a #HaloInfinite update on our Seasonal roadmap, Co-Op, and Forge in January. We need more time to finalize our plans so what we share is something you can rely on. This work is my top priority, and we'll have an update as soon as we can. — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) February 1, 2022

Halo Infinite’s more open-ended campaign was a solid entry in the franchise, but it could become something truly special once we can all play it with a friend or three.

Right now, we’re going to have to wait for 343’s roadmap to learn more specifics about what to expect with Halo Infinite’s campaign co-op and when. I’ll update this post as we get that.