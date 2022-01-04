The folks at Xbox revealed the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming in January, and it’s another strong showing for the subscription service. The standouts include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Outer Wilds, and Spelunky 2.

Let’s take a look at what’s coming today:

Gorogoa (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Olija (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Pedestrian (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Coming January 6:

Embr (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console and PC)

Outer Wilds (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spelunky 2 (Console and PC)

Coming January 13

The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Console and PC)

As always, a new batch of games means a few are bidding farewell to Game Pass.

Leaving January 15:

Desperados III

Ghost of a Tale

Kingdom Hearts III

Mount & Blade: Warband

Pandemic

Yiik: A Postmodern RPG

I’ve been meaning to give Desperados III a playthrough, and it’s now at the top of my list. If you’ve never heard of it, maybe you know another game from the same developer. Mimimi Games was responsible for the excellent Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. Desperados III is the same genre, but with a Western setting.

Also, PUBG is exiting Xbox Game on January 10. But don’t buy it since it’s going free-to-play starting January 12.

Xbox Game Pass tends to announce two sets of Xbox Game Pass games each month. One at the start, and another around the 15th. Right now, January is already a fantastic month. We’ll see what the second half brings.