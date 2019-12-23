DJI News Brings Holiday Sale, Phantom 4 Pro and a DJI RC Car?

It may be the month-long holiday we know as Christmas, but that doesn’t mean DJI is in its second turkey coma. Seriously, Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day should just be declared a holiday. It’d make life easier.

New is hitting on multiple fronts. First up is the DJI holiday sale. Think Black Friday, but instead of gifts under the tree, you can use that stack of gift cards to get yourself a new camera drone. The best deal on the sale page is the Mavic 2 Pro for $1379. You will not find that at a better price.

Other solid deals include the Osmo Action and Pocket, which are enjoying serious discounts. If your New Year’s resolution includes content creation, the DJI Holiday Sale offers up quite a list of options.

The Phantom 4 Pro Returns

Yeah, that sounds like a Star Wars title. Honestly, I’m more excited for the return of the Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 than the Rise of Skywalker. Rumors have it pegged for a return sometime in January. I wouldn’t expect an event for its return, but it’s happening. DJI wouldn’t be asking for reviews if it wasn’t making a return.

The company needs something to fill the gap between the Mavic 2 Pro and the Inspire line. The Phantom is that drone. Technically it’s not new, so it avoids having the ADS-B requirement DJI imposed on new drones after January 1, 2020.

When it returns, it will instantly become the best drone for sale on the market. Yeah, it’s a bit old, but damn is it a great camera done.

DJI RC Car?

File this under the unexpected patents from the drone company. DJI is evidently getting into the camera remote control car business if the patent pans out. It’s not just regulators in the United States who spill new products before launch events. Asian regulators are more than happy to do the same.

I’m actually intrigued by the RC car. While patent drawings aren’t exactly detailed, this feels more professional and on the same level of what Freefly has been doing with their Movi Carbon by mounting it on various platforms. Maybe the new DJI product will be the first true integration of Hasselblad and the company. It’ll definitely have interchangeable lenses.

The other patent is for what looks to be the Ronin 3.

It’s about time for DJI to refresh the Ronin as it has spent the past couple of years on handheld gimbals. Ronin 2 users are probably looking at an upgrade in 2020.

That rounds out the DJI news heading into Christmas. Expect more after the holidays as CES is rapidly approaching. The company is known for launching new products right after the tradeshow, so expect the rumor mill to be cranked to 11 by the time the ball drops in NYC.