It’s not much, but we are getting our first look at Halo Infinite’s next two maps in motion. A new teaser trailer shows off one Big Team Battle Map (called Breaker) and one Arena map (called Catalyst). Let’s check it out.

It’s been a long-time coming for the Halo community, but we’ll be getting our hands on fresh new content on May 3.

We also appear to get a three-second sneak peek at one of the new modes called Last Spartan Standing. We see a zone closing mechanic that’s one of the hallmarks of Battle Royale. A leaked description reads:

“Every Spartan for themselves! Level-Up your loadout by earning Personal Score to be the last Spartan standing.”

It sounds like a mini Battle Royale mashed up with gun game. And all the players do appear to be using different types of weapons. We can see a BR, Mangler, and Disruptor in the short glimpse of the mode.

Season 2 is also expected to bring with it the launch of campaign co-op. But that won’t be happening on day one. Still, with this season set to last only three months, co-op won’t be too far behind. The folks at Xbox usually do their big summer showcase in June, so maybe they’ll drop an announcement for it then.

Image: 343 Industries