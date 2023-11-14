PUBG Rondo Map Looks Like A Mix Of Deston’s City And Sanhok’s Jungle

We are about three weeks from the release of PUBG’s new map, Rondo. We saw a few brief glimpses in the announcement trailer. Today, we get a little more. I hope you like big cities and jungles. Let’s take a look.

Yep, that looks like a mashup of Deston, Taego, and Sanhok. I do wonder if the big city will have more depth. Most of the buildings in Deston’s central city weren’t fully fleshed out. You could enter the ground floor, but most buildings couldn’t be explored. Toss in the emergency pickup mechanic, and folks were trying to hit the rooftops most of the time.

Besides the obvious verticality offered by skyscrapers in the city, Rondo also appears to have more of that around the temples.

We glimpse a secret area mechanic that houses better armor/weapons.

And at the very end, a new bullpup SMG is shown.

Rondo is the latest 8×8 map to hit the popular Battle Royale game. It’ll join these other 8×8 maps that have released over the years:

Erangel

Miramar

Vikendi

Taego

Deston

It’ll also shake up the usual map rotation we see. We should see Rondo in a standalone playlist for a while before being added to the rotation. Three of the five current 8×8 maps are playable at any given time. Each week, Miramar and Vikendi swap spots with Taego and Deston. With Rondo added to the mix, we should see a little more variety week to week. Erangel and Sanhok have been permanent fixtures to the map rotation pool, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

Rondo is set for release on December 6 for PC and a week later for consoles. Look for it to hit test servers a week earlier.