Good news for fans itching to get their hands on Diablo 4. In a livestream today, the developers announced another playtest dubbed “Server Slam” starting on May 12 through May 14. Anyone who missed the previous playtests will be able to earn previous beta rewards. There’s also a new reward for defeating the world boss, Ashava.

Character progression from the previous beta weekends will not carry over to next month’s test. And as expected, any progress made during this upcoming test will also not carry over to launch.

Here’s what’s included in the beta:

The game’s five classes: Barbarian, Rogue, Sorcerer, Necromancer, and Druid.

Level cap of 20.

Reworked dungeons that include less backtracking.

Tweaks to all classes detailed in this month’s retrospective blog post (Barbarian buff, Necromancer nerf, etc.)

Legendary drop rates are being tweaked to reflect what will be there at launch.

The World Boss will spawn at 9 a.m. PDT on May 13 and every three hours until the final spawn on May 14 at 9 a.m. PDT. Defeating the World Boss will earn you a cosmetic called the ‘Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy.’

Preloading for the “Server Slam” starts on May 10 at 12 p.m. PDT.

Yep, I’ll be clearing off my schedule for May 12. I’m curious to see the changes to the classes, especially Barbarian and Necromancer. I put the most time into those two classes, and they couldn’t feel more different. Playing through the first act with the Barbarian was a slog compared to the Necromancer, which melted damn near anything it faced.

After the May 12-14 playtest, we’ll only be waiting a few weeks until the official launch of Diablo 4 on June 6. You can play four days earlier if you drop $100 on the Ultimate Edition.