Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Lets You Ditch Your Vehicles

In early 2021, Elite Dangerous will expand to a new frontier – on-foot planetary exploration. The developers say players can “be the first to step out onto countless unique planets as you discover land untouched since time began.”

Let’s take a look at the announcement trailer.

The Steam page for the Odyssey DLC describes the contracts and missions you can tackle with your feet firmly planted on another world.

“Take on a wide variety of contracts and play your way, from diplomacy and commerce to lethal stealth and all-out combat. Diverse settings, objectives, and NPCs offer endless mission variety and a near infinite amount of content to enjoy.”

Frontier Developments’ aim with Odyssey is to bring together ground gameplay, Starships, and SRVs (surface vehicles) in what they dub “the sphere of combat.” The trailer gives us a short tease of how the three could come together with Odyssey.

The developers also mention “new tech,” which makes sense if they want these worlds to be compelling places to visit. The first trailer looks excellent, but we’ll see how it all shakes out when Odyssey goes live early next year.

While Odyssey is still a ways off, the next Elite Dangerous update is right around the corner. The Fleet Carrier update hits servers on June 9th.