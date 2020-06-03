Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Lets You Ditch Your Vehicles

Alex Chavers·
Gaming
·
Elite Dangerous: Odyssey

In early 2021, Elite Dangerous will expand to a new frontier – on-foot planetary exploration. The developers say players can “be the first to step out onto countless unique planets as you discover land untouched since time began.”

Let’s take a look at the announcement trailer.

The Steam page for the Odyssey DLC describes the contracts and missions you can tackle with your feet firmly planted on another world. 

“Take on a wide variety of contracts and play your way, from diplomacy and commerce to lethal stealth and all-out combat. Diverse settings, objectives, and NPCs offer endless mission variety and a near infinite amount of content to enjoy.”

Frontier Developments’ aim with Odyssey is to bring together ground gameplay, Starships, and SRVs (surface vehicles) in what they dub “the sphere of combat.” The trailer gives us a short tease of how the three could come together with Odyssey. 

The developers also mention “new tech,” which makes sense if they want these worlds to be compelling places to visit. The first trailer looks excellent, but we’ll see how it all shakes out when Odyssey goes live early next year.

While Odyssey is still a ways off, the next Elite Dangerous update is right around the corner. The Fleet Carrier update hits servers on June 9th.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey
The Gist
An email newsletter that gets to the point. Crazy idea, right? Sign up today.

I have read and agree to the terms and conditions

The Gist is a few days a week newsletter. No incessant emails. We hate them and that's way too much work.
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied