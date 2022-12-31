Factorio is one of the more unique games out there with how they approach sales, or the lack of in this case. Since launching in early access on Steam in 2016, developer Wube Software has stuck to a $30 price point.

Every year, Steam holds multiple sales throughout the year, and every year Factorio has stuck to its no-sale policy.

In an end-of-the-year update, the devs announced a new sales milestone of more than 3.5 million sales.

“We are still having steady and consistent sales of about 500,000 each year, which in retrospect validates the original no-sale policy we have stuck with since we launched on Steam in 2016,” they write.

The recent Nintendo Switch launch of Factorio is going about as expected for the team, with over 40,000 copies sold so far. It’s finding a solid audience in Japan, according to the devs. “It looks to be extremely popular in Japan, with close to 40% of Switch sales from there.”

With a Switch version in the wild, what about controller support for PC and Steam Deck? That’s coming, but no timeframe yet. “Bringing controller support to PC and Steam Deck, and full keyboard and mouse support for Nintendo Switch will be next. It takes time as it’s just me focusing on this, so I appreciate the patience,” writes Wube Software dev Twinsen.

Factorio’s polished gameplay has turned it into a cult hit. And its unorthodox approach to sales isn’t hurting it. While it’s not at the top of Steam’s most-played chart, it sits comfortably with anywhere between 10-20 thousand concurrent players.

What’s next for Factorio? An expansion is in the works. Details are slim right now, but hopefully, we’ll hear more in 2023. “We know this year we were very sparse with any details about the expansion, and it is what you all really want to hear about. Trust me we really want to tell you about it, and in time we will,” the devs write.