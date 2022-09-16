During their Call of Duty Next event, Infinity Ward had plenty to say about Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer offering. But they still held back details on a few things. One of them was DMZ. While they officially confirmed the mode, details were a little on the light side. Here’s what the devs did say about DMZ.

DMZ is described as a “rich sandbox where you can define your own win conditions.’

The mode takes place on Warzone 2.0’s map, Al Mazrah. “You infiltrate Al Mazrah, you accomplish your goals, and you decide to extract when the time is right.”

It’s played across the entire map and will include AI factions.

“They patrol areas, they occupy strongholds, and they’ll reinforce based on players’ actions.”

“You can choose which mission you want to accomplish or you can chase after a variety of activities in the world.”

You can play it like a PvE mode where you’re only focused on missions, or you can actively hunt down other players.

Supports up to 100 players

Releases with Warzone 2.0 on November 16. (Also free-to-play)

There’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding DMZ. My main question is, what hook is there to keep us coming back to play more?

We’ve seen a lot of discussions comparing DMZ to Escape From Tarkov. And while it has the same extraction type mechanic, Tarkov’s stakes are what keep the game engaging. The stakes of losing whatever gear you bring in or picking fights to gather more loot. That’s what keeps players coming back for more.

We haven’t seen any indication that Modern Warfare 2 supports a loot system as in-depth as Escape From Tarkov. We’ll have to wait a bit longer for Infinity Ward to give us a deep dive into what exactly DMZ is.

Right now, it sounds like a pseudo-PvEvP mode that players of all skill levels can jump in and enjoy. I could see it being a fun distraction from Warzone and a handy way to level up weapons.

We’re about two months away from the release of DMZ, so we won’t be waiting too long for more info on the mode. And while it has an extraction mechanic similar to Escape From Tarkov, it doesn’t look like the comparisons go much further.