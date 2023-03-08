Xbox’s June Showcase Won’t Be A Starfield Show

While Starfield is Xbox’s heavyweight title for 2023, it won’t be stealing the show at the company’s June showcase. The folks at Xbox have decided to host its showcase on June 11, followed immediately by a separate Starfield showcase.

Join us for #StarfieldDirect following the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11 https://t.co/Igj84qH7AT — Xbox (@Xbox) March 8, 2023

This news comes alongside a release date for the highly-anticipated game from the devs behind Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. Starfield is getting delayed again, but this time we get a concrete release date versus a vague first half of 2023 like last time. Starfield is now slated to launch on September 6, 2023.

After a few glimpses of the game, Todd Howard shows up to talk about how excited he and the team are to show off the game during June 11’s Starfield Direct. He touches on how the team has poured themselves into the game and is even surprised with how much they’ve done. He describes Starfield simply as “large.”

“We know you’ve waited a long time to play something new from us,” Howard adds in the announcement video. “Believe it or not, we’re kind of the same. We miss it.”

Starfield Direct promises to be a deep dive into everything the game offers. Howard describes it as “large,” and its price point reflects that. Microsoft is slapping a $70 price tag on the game that “reflects the content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles.”

This $10 bump will help push more folks to subscribe to Game Pass. As with all first-party titles, Starfield will launch day one on the subscription service. Game Pass is a no-brainer for anyone interested in Xbox’s first-party lineup and many other games. With games creeping up in price, Game Pass is even more attractive.

How long will the current $ 9.99/ $ 14.99 Game Pass tiers last? Xbox’s Phil Spencer has hinted at potential price increases before.

Phil Spencer hints at future Xbox Game Pass or console price increases at WSJ Live



"I do think at some point we'll have to raise the prices on certain things, but going into this holiday we thought it was important to maintain the prices." — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 26, 2022

With Xbox now owning Bethesda and trying to close its Activision Blizzard acquisition, it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see an extra few bucks added to each Game Pass tier sometime soon.

Now that Xbox is letting Starfield have its own showcase, we could get new looks at previously announced games like Perfect Dark, Fable, Avowed, Hellblade 2, and more. Maybe we’ll also see what Certain Affinity is working on with Halo.