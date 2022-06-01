Peacock is leaning into the maximum content release strategy to become a top-tier strategy. There is literally something for everyone on the list of Peacock new releases for June 2022. Want to watch the original Spiderman trilogy? Done. How about the Belmont Stake? Sure. Rugby championships followed by a binge of the Queer as Folk reboot? Checkmate.
The amount of content releasing daily is extreme and includes everything from originals, theatrical movies, and live sports. The streaming service may be the butt of jokes due to its low subscriber count, but NBC is definitely making a play for numbers by using the Netflix strategy of throwing everything against the wall. You can even catch some of the Bourne movies in June.
Be sure to check out our streaming guides for the latest new releases on Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount Plus, and HBO Max.
Peacock New Releases for June 2022
June 1
The ‘Burbs, 1989
1917, 2019
2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003
2012, 2009
300, 2007
49 Pulses, 2017
Along Came Polly, 2004
Antwone Fisher, 2002
Baby Mama, 2008
Back to the Future, 1985
Back to the Future II, 1989
Back to the Future III, 1990
Battleship, 2012
Because I Said So, 2007
Belly, 1998
The Blind Side, 2009
Blues Brothers 2000, 1998
The Bourne Legacy, 2012
The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007
Brazil, 1985
Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004
Brokeback Mountain, 2005
But I’m a Cheerleader, 1999
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
City of Queens, 2021
Cry Freedom, 1987
Dante’s Peak, 1997
The Deer Hunter, 1979
Deliver Us From Eva, 2003
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982
Far From Heaven, 2002
Fast & Furious, 2009
The Fast and the Furious, 2001
Fast Five, 2011
Father Figures, 2017
Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008
The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 2017
Kicking & Screaming, 2005
The Kids Are All Right, 2010
Knight and Day, 2010
Mamma Mia!, 2008
Minions, 2015
Mo’ Better Blues, 1990
Mr. 3000, 2004
Patch Adams, 2000
Pitch Black, 2012
Pitch Perfect, 2012
The Place Beyond the Pines, 2013
Pretty Woman, 1990
Pride, 2014
The Pursuit of Happiness, 2006
Safe House, 2012
Save the Last Dance, 2001
Speed, 1994
Spider-Man, 2002
Spider-Man 2, 2004
Spider-Man 3, 2007
Standoff, 2016
Stir Crazy, 1980
Ted 2, 2015
The Thing, 1982
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, 1995
Tower Heist, 2011
Transamerica, 2005
Van Helsing, 2004
The Waterboy, 1998
White Men Can’t Jump, 1992
Wimbledon, 2004
America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Escape to the Chateau, Season 8
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
New York Undercover, Season 1-4
Queer as Folk, Season 1-2 (UK)
June 2
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)
Roland-Garros Tennis – Semi-Final
Girls5Eva, Season 2, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
The Croods: Family Tree, Season 3
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, S1, New Episode (Bravo)
TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 1
U.S. Women’s Open – Round 1
June 3
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Roland-Garros Tennis – Semi-Final
IndyCar Detroit – Practice 1
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
U.S. Women’s Open – Round 2
The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
Top Chef, Season 19, Finale (NBC)
TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 2
June 4
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Roland-Garros Tennis – Finals
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
IndyCar Detroit – Practice 2
IndyCar – Indy Lights, Detroit
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
IMSA – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Saracens
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Wasps
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Britsol Bears
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Bath Rugby
Supercross Recap Show
U.S. Women’s Open – Round 3
WWE – NXT In Your House
June 5
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 1
Diamond League T&F – International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat
Roland-Garros Tennis – Finals
IndyCar – Indy Lights Detroit
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Detroit Tigers v. New York Yankees
U.S. Women’s Open – Finals
USFL – TBD v. TBD
WWE – Hell in a Cell
June 6
Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 2
Devil’s Advocate, Season 1, 2 New Episodes (MSNBC)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
June 7
America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 3
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Killer Siblings, Seasons 1-3
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, Season 1, New Episode
The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
June 8
America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 4
Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
June 9
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 15 (Peacock Original)
Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 5
Diamond League T&F, Criterium du Daiphine – Stage 6
Girls5Eva, Season 2, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Queer As Folk, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, S1, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
June 10
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 6
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
IndyCar Road America – Practice
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
USGA Curtis Cup Golf – Round 1
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
June 11
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Belmont Stakes
Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 7
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Indycar Road America – Qualifying & Practice
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Semi-Final
USGA Curtis Cup Golf – Round 2
USFL – TBD v. TBD
June 12
Blended, 2014
Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 8
Indycar Road America – Qualifying & Practice
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Oakland Athletics v. Cleveland Guardians
Track & Field NYC Invitational
USGA Curtis Cup Golf – Final Round
June 13
Devil’s Advocate, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Road to the World Cup – TBD vs. Peru
Symone, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
June 14
America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Road to the World Cup – Costa Rica vs. New Zealand*
Royal Ascot – Day 1
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, Season 1, New Episode
The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
June 15
America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Royal Ascot – Day 2
U.S. Open Golf – Round 1
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
June 16
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 16 (Peacock Original)
Diamond League T&F – Bislett Games
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Jaws, 1975
Jaws 2, 1983
Jaws 3-D, 1983
Jaws: The Revenge, 1987
Royal Ascot – Day 3
Rutherford Falls Season 2, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
U.S. Open Golf – Round 1
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
June 17
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Royal Ascot – Day 4
The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
U.S. Open Golf – Round 2
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
June 18
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Diamond League T&F – Meeting de Paris
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Nitro Rallycross England – Qualifying, Battle Brackets
Premiership Rugby – Final
Royal Ascot Day 5
Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 1
U.S. Open Golf – Round 3
June 19
MLB Sunday Leadoff: Philadelphia Phillies v. Washington Nationals*
Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 2
U.S. Open Golf – Final
USFL – TBD v. TBD
June 20
José José: El Príncipe de la Canción, Season 1
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 3
Symone, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
June 21
America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Killer Relationships, Season 1
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, New Episode (Oxygen)
Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 4
Symone, Season 1, New Episode
The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
June 22
America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 5
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
June 23
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 17 (Peacock Original)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 6
The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Dubai, S1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 1
USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 1
June 24
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premios tu Musica Urbano (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 7
The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 2
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Would It Kill You To Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant and John Early, Comedy Special (Peacock Original)
June 25
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
IMSA – Watkins Glen Qualifying
IMSA – Porsche Carrera Cup & Lamborghini Super Trofeo
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 7
U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 3
USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 3
USFL – Semifinals
June 26
KPMG PGA Women’s Golf – Championship
IMSA Watkins Glen – Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen
IMSA Watkins Glen – Watkins Glen International
MLB Sunday Leadoff – New York Mets v. Miami Marlins
U.S. Senior Open Golf – Final
USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 4
June 27
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
June 28
America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Symone, Season 1, New Episode
Unexpected Killer, Season 1-3A
The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
June 29
America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dancing With Myself, Season 1 New Episode (NBC)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
June 30
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Diamond League T&F Bauhaus-Galan
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 8
The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Image Credit: Unsplash
Comments