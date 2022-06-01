Paramount Plus suffers from the also-ran syndrome but is bolstered by the fact it comes free with a lot of our cable plans. Thanks, Xfinity. I had no idea I could watch Yellowstone for free. It’s not a bad streaming service. In fact, you can argue that its original Yellowstone is one of the best pieces of original content in recent years. There are just too many options. Peak TV has become overloaded TV.

A few originals are dropping in June, with the third season of Evil debuting on June 12. If you’re one of the three people who still enjoy award shows, you have the 75th Tony Awards and the Daytime Emmy Awards hitting in June.

Outside of the originals, there are plenty of shows and movies landing on service during the month. Do yourself a favor and catch up on SEAL Team.

Paramount Plus New Releases for June 2022

June 1

South Park: The Streaming Wars

June 12

Evil (Season 3) — Paramount+ Original Series premiere

The Tony Awards: Act One (Paramount+ Exclusive) and The 75th Annual Tony Awards

June 16

Players — Paramount+ Original Series premiere

June 17

Jerry & Marge Go Large — Paramount+ Original Film premiere

Watergate: High Crimes at the White House

June 24

The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards

June 24

Secrets of the Oligarch Wives

TV shows coming to Paramount+ in June 2022

June 1

Wildboyz (Seasons 1 – 4)

June 8

Amazing Animal Friends

I Am Richard Pryor

Ink Master Grudge Match (Season 1)

PAW Patrol: Jet to the Rescue

Yellowjackets (Episodes 1-2)

June 15

Impossible Repairs Lego City Adventures (Season 2)

Love & Hip Hop (Season 10)

Wild Tales From the Farm

June 22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 1)

Tosh.0 (Season 12)

June 28

Hip Hop My House (Season 1)

June 30

Save Me (Seasons 1 & 2)

Signal (Season 1)

Voice (Seasons 1 & 2)

Movies coming to Paramount Plus in June 2022

June 1

Alive

All the Right Moves

Along Came A Spider

As Good As It Gets

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Boxcar Bertha

Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers

Coach Carter

Cocktail

Dead Man Walking

Desperate Hours

Dragonslayer

Easy Money

Eat Drink Man Woman

Fences

Four Brothers

Friday The 13th

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Good Burger

Harold and Maude

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

In & Out

Interview With the Vampire

Invasion U.S.A.

Juice

Kalifornia

King Solomon’s Mines

Last Holiday

Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Loch Ness

Looks That Kill

Magnolia

Mermaids

Necessary Roughness

Not Without My Daughter

Office Space

Paths of Glory

Save the Last Dance

Scream 4

Selma

Sideways

Smoke Signals

Snake Eyes

Snatch

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Stealth

Step Up

The Babysitter

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Fighting Temptations

The Fortune Cookie

The Getaway

The Honeymooners

The Mod Squad

The Preacher’s Wife

The Presidio

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Untamed Heart

Walking Tall

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

White Men Can’t Jump

Witness

Zoolander

June 13

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

The Wolf of Wall Street

June 14

Detroit

June 30

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Zoolander 2

Image Credit: Unsplash