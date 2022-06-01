Paramount Plus suffers from the also-ran syndrome but is bolstered by the fact it comes free with a lot of our cable plans. Thanks, Xfinity. I had no idea I could watch Yellowstone for free. It’s not a bad streaming service. In fact, you can argue that its original Yellowstone is one of the best pieces of original content in recent years. There are just too many options. Peak TV has become overloaded TV.
A few originals are dropping in June, with the third season of Evil debuting on June 12. If you’re one of the three people who still enjoy award shows, you have the 75th Tony Awards and the Daytime Emmy Awards hitting in June.
Outside of the originals, there are plenty of shows and movies landing on service during the month. Do yourself a favor and catch up on SEAL Team.
Paramount Plus New Releases for June 2022
June 1
- South Park: The Streaming Wars
June 12
- Evil (Season 3) — Paramount+ Original Series premiere
- The Tony Awards: Act One (Paramount+ Exclusive) and The 75th Annual Tony Awards
June 16
- Players — Paramount+ Original Series premiere
June 17
- Jerry & Marge Go Large — Paramount+ Original Film premiere
- Watergate: High Crimes at the White House
June 24
- The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards
June 24
- Secrets of the Oligarch Wives
TV shows coming to Paramount+ in June 2022
June 1
- Wildboyz (Seasons 1 – 4)
June 8
- Amazing Animal Friends
- I Am Richard Pryor
- Ink Master Grudge Match (Season 1)
- PAW Patrol: Jet to the Rescue
- Yellowjackets (Episodes 1-2)
June 15
- Impossible Repairs Lego City Adventures (Season 2)
- Love & Hip Hop (Season 10)
- Wild Tales From the Farm
June 22
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 1)
- Tosh.0 (Season 12)
June 28
- Hip Hop My House (Season 1)
June 30
- Save Me (Seasons 1 & 2)
- Signal (Season 1)
- Voice (Seasons 1 & 2)
Movies coming to Paramount Plus in June 2022
June 1
- Alive
- All the Right Moves
- Along Came A Spider
- As Good As It Gets
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
- Boxcar Bertha
- Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers
- Coach Carter
- Cocktail
- Dead Man Walking
- Desperate Hours
- Dragonslayer
- Easy Money
- Eat Drink Man Woman
- Fences
- Four Brothers
- Friday The 13th
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’
- Good Burger
- Harold and Maude
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- In & Out
- Interview With the Vampire
- Invasion U.S.A.
- Juice
- Kalifornia
- King Solomon’s Mines
- Last Holiday
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events
- Loch Ness
- Looks That Kill
- Magnolia
- Mermaids
- Necessary Roughness
- Not Without My Daughter
- Office Space
- Paths of Glory
- Save the Last Dance
- Scream 4
- Selma
- Sideways
- Smoke Signals
- Snake Eyes
- Snatch
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
- Stealth
- Step Up
- The Babysitter
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Fighting Temptations
- The Fortune Cookie
- The Getaway
- The Honeymooners
- The Mod Squad
- The Preacher’s Wife
- The Presidio
- Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
- Untamed Heart
- Walking Tall
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- White Men Can’t Jump
- Witness
- Zoolander
June 13
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
- The Wolf of Wall Street
June 14
- Detroit
June 30
- Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
- xXx: Return of Xander Cage
- Zoolander 2
