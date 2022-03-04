Last May, the devs behind PUBG announced they were working on two new maps: Tiger and Kiki. Tiger would become Taego and released a couple of months later. We still haven’t heard much about the second map, Kiki.

Here’s what we know for sure:

– Kiki will be another 8×8 km map. That puts it around the same size as PUBG’s other large maps like Taego, Miramar, and Erangel.

– The developers describe the map as having a “diverse set of locations, from mysterious underground labs to massive skyscrapers, swampland, subways, and underwater buildings.”

– Last May, the developers stressed work on Kiki was still early. Fast forward to November 2021, and they announced a delay for Kiki until mid-2022. The delay came as development plans shifted to what the team called “another big project that is coming very soon.” They stressed it was not another new game but something else.

– A cinematic trailer from January gave us a sneak peek at Kiki. Most of the trailer is set at the prison on Erangel. But at 1:42, the back of the plane opens, showing a glimpse of Kiki. We see skyscrapers, a bunch of windmills, and a lot of swampy/flooded areas.

What else can we expect from PUBG in 2022? A press release from Krafton (PUBG’s parent company) reiterates a 2022 release for The Callisto Protocol, a horror game set in the PUBG universe.

The Callisto Protocol is being developed by Striking Distance Studios, a dev team led by Glen Schofield (former founder of Sledgehammer Games and creator of Dead Space). This same developer is reportedly working on a new Battle Royale game as well.

I’ll keep this post updated as we learn more about Kiki and any other news about Battle Royale games set in the PUBG universe.

Image: YouTube screenshot from cinematic trailer.