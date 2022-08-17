We’ve seen a trend of games offering a few days of early access, but usually, that’s locked behind a more expensive edition. With Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, the folks at Activision and Infinity Ward are pushing the campaign release up a week as long as you pre-order a digital edition of the game. Any edition.

Here’s a short trailer showing some of the locales we’ll be fighting in.

Modern Warfare (2019) was already a looker, but the folks at Infinity Ward are knocking it out of the park again.

This early access reminds me of how there was a two-week gap between GTA V’s single-player and multiplayer release when it launched nearly a decade ago.

When does Modern Warfare 2’s campaign early access start? If you preorder a digital version of Modern Warfare 2, you can start playing the campaign on October 20.

This gives folks a chance to run through the game’s campaign without their buddies bugging them to jump on multiplayer. Plus, it gives Activision even more room to hype up the multiplayer and the next Warzone.

In a blog post announcing the early access, the devs tease several of the game’s missions:

“This Campaign features missions in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, and is set to be an incredible experience on numerous levels: offshore sieges with underwater combat, all-out explosive assaults from 30,000 feet above enemy strongholds, and high-stakes, low-profile stealth missions in both plain sight and under the cover of darkness.”

One of those stealth missions? A return of a classic, All Ghillied Up. This mission was the highlight of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Hell, it’s probably the best mission in the entire franchise. Barry Sloane, who handles the voice work for Captain Price, posted a screenshot showing off the mission in this year’s Modern Warfare 2.

𝙲𝚊𝚙𝚝𝚊𝚒𝚗 𝙹𝚘𝚑𝚗 𝙿𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚎.



𝚃𝚊𝚜𝚔 𝙵𝚘𝚛𝚌𝚎 𝟷𝟺𝟷.



𝙰𝚕𝚕 𝙶𝚑𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚒𝚎𝚍 𝚄𝚙. #ModernWarfare2 pic.twitter.com/cPrfdqPg69 — 𝙱𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚢 𝚂𝚕𝚘𝚊𝚗𝚎 (@BarrySloane) August 16, 2022

We are nearing the home stretch for Modern Warfare 2, and it’s going to be a busy couple of months for the team. A huge multiplayer reveal is set for next month, along with a series of multiplayer playtests. And with this week’s campaign early access news, we’ll be playing Modern Warfare even earlier than we thought.

Modern Warfare 2’s official release date is October 28, with the campaign unlocking on October 20 if you digitally preorder.