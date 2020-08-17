Panasonic S5 Mirrorless Camera Rumors Cap Off a Wild Summer

CIPA numbers tanking? Check. Pandemic hampering travel? Check. Camera companies keeping their collective powder dry in 2020? Nope. 2020 has certainly been a strange year, and camera manufacturers are acting like the market is booming.

It is definitely looking like the major camera companies are taking the Oprah approach. Everyone gets a camera. Even if sales are dwindling. Recession? What’s that?

Sony finally released the a7s III. Canon decided to go kitchen sink plus toaster oven with the R5 and R6. Nikon. Well, yeah. Nikon…

But one company refuses to be left out of the conversation. Panasonic is set to release what I imagine the company will brand its entry-level mirrorless camera in the Panasonic S5. Think the S1 but smaller, and you’re on the right track.

Panasonic S5 Spec Leaks

Either the rumor mill is getting bored and deciding to tease specs like an actual spec readout, or 2020 refuses to offer up any pleasant surprises. Here’s what we can expect via Nokishita for the Panasonic S5. The good news is we get to hear Jared Polin say L-Mount alliance again.

– Sensor: 24.2MP effective, full-size CMOS with a total number of pixels of 25.28MP

– Dynamic range: 14 steps + (V-Log )

– Still image: JPEG, RAW, HLG, 6K/4K photo

– Video: 4K59.94p/200Mbps (4:2:0 10bit LongGOP), 4K29.97p/150Mbps (4:2:2 10bit LongGOP)

– EVF 2.36 million dots, magnification 0.74 times, 120Hz

– Monitor: 3 type liquid crystal 1.84 million dots, touch panel, free angle, 3:2

– AF: contrast AF, DFD, face/pupil recognition, body recognition, Animal recognition, -6 to 20EV

– Metering system: 1728 split multi-pattern metering, EV0 to 18

– ISO sensitivity: 50-204800

– Dual native ISO: Normal 100 and 640, V-LOG 640 and 4000, HLG 400- 2500, 200 and 1250 with Cinelike D2/V2

– Image stabilization: 5-axis up to 5 stops (6.5 stopsfor dual IS, dual IS2 also supported)

– Shutter: 1/8000 seconds-60 seconds, Electronic front-curtain 1/2000 seconds-60 seconds, electronic 1/8000 seconds-60 seconds, silent mode available

– Sequential shooting: 7 frames/sec for AFS/MF, 5 frames/sec for AFC

– USB port: USB3.1 Gen1 Type-C

– HDMI port : MicroHDMI TypeD

– Microphone terminal, headphone terminal, remote input, XLR (optional)

– Card slot: Dual, SD/SDHC/SDXC, slot 1 supports UHS-II

– Wi-Fi: 2.4G, 5G

– Bluetooth: v4.2

– Battery life: 440 shots (monitor), 470 shots (EVF), 1500 shots (EVF low-power mode)

– Battery grip: DMW-BGS5 (optional)

– Dimensions: 132.6×97.1×81.9mm

– Weight: 714 grams (including SD card battery), 630 grams (body only)

For an entry-level camera, the rumored specs are damn impressive. The whole 4K/6K photo is marketing jargon, but having 4K60p video is an excellent addition and a dig at Sony, who needs to refresh the a7 III with some of the video features from the a7s III.

One item to note is the 120Hz EVF. That’s obviously a battery killer judging by the rumors. If the battery specs are confirmed, turning it off triples the battery life. I’d take that with a giant grain of salt. Sure, a high refresh rate EVF will tank batteries, but triple the number of shots? Can you actually see what you’re shooting?

Like previous Panasonic full-frame cameras, it will come down to autofocus. The company’s S1 line has been solid. It tends to get overshadowed by the big three of Sony, Canon, and Nikon, but maybe a solid entry-level mirrorless camera can break the trend.

No word of price or release, but considering the detailed rumors, expect it soon.