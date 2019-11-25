DJI Black Friday is the Tariff Escape You’ve Been Needing

Good things come to those who wait, and DJI is delivering a slate of Black Friday deals that check all the right boxes. And yes, the term ‘Black Friday’ is used very loosely as the deals won’t end until December 2.

Like all of our Black Friday posts, we comb through to find the best deals to stretch your dollar as far as possible. Let’s get to ranking the best deals.

DJI Black Friday 2019

1. DJI Mavic 2 Pro – $1379

Personally, I wasn’t expecting the company’s flagship camera drone to enjoy this much of a discount. The normal retail price is $1729, so if you’re in the market for the best drone for sale, DJI’s Black Friday event is it.

There’s also a Mavic 2 Pro combo with the DJI Smart Controller for $1779, but I’d skip it in favor of grabbing the Mavic 2 Fly More kit. It works out to nearly the same price and keeps you in the air longer. It’s just a better value, and you’re not stuck waiting on DJI to update firmware for a dedicated controller.

2. DJI Osmo Action – $279

Another product enjoying a massive discount is the Osmo Action. Think GoPro but DJI, and you’re on the right track. The two action cameras are essentially neck and neck in terms of features, but the DJI is discounting the regular $379 price to $279. That’s a hell of a deal when compared to the Hero8.

A few additions I’d make to the purchase is an extra battery or two and maybe some ND filters. You can get away without the ND filters, but they make life so much easier. DJI sells a waterproof case, but the Action is already waterproof, so it’s redundant. For the vloggers out there who need better audio, opt for the audio adapter. That’s just a fact of life with any action camera.

3. DJI Osmo Pocket – $309

How they manage to pack so much tech into the Osmo Pocket is beyond me, but if you want a discreet 4K-capable camera, you can’t go wrong with the Pocket. Honestly, it’s almost too small, but you can do some amazing shots with it.

Black Friday has DJI knocking nearly $100 off from the regular $399 to $309. Make sure to grab the expansion kit to extend the uses out of it.

4. DJI Ronin-S & Ronin-S Essentials – $629 and $479

I’m combining these two because it very much depends on the camera you have on which DJI Ronin-S you want to snap up. The Ronin S Standard is discounted from $749 to $629 and is meant for the larger camera setups. Say, for example, you are rocking a Sony a7r IV with a 24-70mm GM. You’d want the Standard to give yourself the room and power to spare.

The Ronin-S Essentials is for smaller setups. Say an APS-C camera or a full-frame mirrorless with a smaller lens. You’ll know your setup and can grab the gimbal that best suits your needs.

5. DJI Mavic Mini – $399

No discount here, but at $399, it’s hard to see how much cheaper the DJI Mavic Mini can get. Or lighter. The DJI Spark replacement is the first camera drone to come under registration requirements across the world and for the size, is packed with features. Adding the Fly More Kit keeps the price under the $500 and you in the air for deep over an hour thanks to each battery’s 30-minute flight time.

6. DJI FPV Experience – $699

DJI’s FPV system could easily be number one if you’re looking for an HD digital solution for your FOV drone. Strap and Osmo Action on your frame, and you get the kind of footage the Mavic 2 Pro can only dream of. The Fly More Combo is discounted from $929 to $799.

The catch with the FPV system is you still need a drone that pushes the actual price north of the Mavic 2 Pro. And there’s a learning curve. DJI has made its mark on the industry with the ease of use. FPV takes some practice. But if you have the dedication, the rewards are incredible.

Other DJI Deals

The company’s Black Friday also includes discounts for its DJI Care Refresh, which is basically AppleCare but for drones. Other deals include the FPV racing goggles, which seem to always be on sale and the Tello drones. Instead of the FPV Racing Goggles, opt for the FPV system and truly experience the world FPV filming.

That wraps DJI’s Black Friday, which is happening now through December 2. The headline has to be the Mavic 2 Pro. That’s a price that hasn’t been seen for DJI’s flagship drone. Other highlights are the new Osmo Pocket and Action, along with the FPV system. There’s plenty to choose from for the drone enthusiast on your Christmas list.