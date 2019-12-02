DJI Finishes off Cyber Monday Strong With Insane Mavic 2 Pro Price

Black Friday may be in the rearview mirror, but that doesn’t mean the deals have stopped. DJI is holding over its deals, which are headlined by the absolutely insane Mavic 2 Pro price drop. If you’re looking for a deal on a flagship camera drone, you’ve officially found it.

DJI Cyber Monday Deals

DJI Mavic 2 Pro – $1729 / $1379

The company’s flagship consumer camera drone is enjoying its best pricing since it launched. At $1379, it’s damn near a steal for those looking to get into the hobby for amazing aerial photography or videography.

Alongside the deal is a bundle with the Smart Controller at $1779. Skip it in favor of the Mavic 2 Fly More Kit. It’s better to have extra batteries, a charging hub, bag, and extras props than a dedicated controller that is notoriously slow with firmware updates.

Osmo Gets in on the Deals

2019 was the year of the Osmo with two new releases in the Osmo Action and Pocket. Both are enjoying Cyber Monday discounts with the Osmo Pocket priced at $309, and the Osmo Action at $279. The Action discount compares extremely favorably with the GoPro Hero8 and Hero7 in terms of features.

DJI FPV System – $929 / $799

While the drone industry seemed to slow in the past year, one segment grew by leaps and bounds. FPV. Slapping an Osmo Action or GoPro on a small racing quadcopter, and you can get footage the Mavic 2 Pro only dreams of. There is a decent learning curve, but DJI is aiming to eliminate some of it with its Digital HD FPV system. It has rave reviews from some of the top pilots who praise the clarity of the video being sent back to the goggles.

One note. DJI sells two different kinds of DJI Goggles. Make sure you are purchasing the FPV system if you want into the growing FPV drone scene.

Mavic Mini Launches

No discounts on the DJI Mavic Mini, but it did just launch, and at $399, I’m not sure how much cheaper DJI can make the thing. It has a 30-minute battery life in a body that can literally fit into a pocket. It’s incredible what it can accomplish and bodes well for DJI in 2020.

DJI in 2020?

Once the deals settle down, all eyes will turn to 2020. What can we expect? For one, the battery tech in the Mavic Mini will make an appearance in next-generation flagship camera drones. We know we are getting ADS-B sensors courtesy of the company’s AirSense technology.

On the product front? Drones are happening, but there are outstanding questions of if we will see a generational leap or a tick-tock upgrade cycle similar to what Apple does with the iPhone. Uncertainty with the Trump administration and the current state of US-China trade relations doesn’t exactly bode well for massive launches. Still, any drone legislation should be shelved thanks to it being an election year. We will have to wait and see as we enter the new decade.