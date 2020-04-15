DJI Mavic Air 2 Ups Your Game and Bedtime With April 27 Launch

Pandemic? What pandemic? DJI has a new camera drone for us with the Mavic Air 2 launching on April 27 at 9:30 PM EST. The marketing slogan is ‘up your game’ in addition to keeping you up late for the launch.

Should we read into the fact most of the world will either be just waking up, asleep, or winding down for the day at that time? The late start could be a move to show China is back to work after lifting some movement restrictions in the country after a government reported slowdown in the number of COVID-19 cases. The 9:30 PM EST launch is a 9:30 AM launch in Beijing.

We won’t get into the numbers out of China are suspect, but the fact public gatherings are still banned doesn’t exactly signal confidence.

On the one hand, I’m happy to see a new camera drone. Then again, the world economy is in a freefall with no end in sight of the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m a fan, so I’m going with excitement. But, DJI will have to pull off a delicate dance to not come across as tone-deaf. It’s probably why the announcement is buried at night.

DJI Mavic Air 2 Teaser

Here’s a short teaser posted to DJI’s social media accounts:

The company has learned to be a bit more discreet with its teases because they know the cottage industry of internet detectives will go through each frame looking for clues. What they can’t stop is the public information available through the FCC database. We already know it’s the Mavic Air 2.

What we can see from the short clip is the design elements of the Mavic Air 2 look a bit more rounded than the angular shapes of the current generations of Mavic camera drones. Could there be a design shift? Maybe, but the more likely answer is the angle of the video. Then there are the battery indicator lights. Gone are the vertical lines in favor of a slick new diamond pattern.

Mavic Air 2 Details

There’s not a lot of confirmed information on the upcoming DJI Mavic Air 2 outside of a better battery and a complete controller redesign. The older Mavic Air sported a 2375mAh battery, while the new drone will get an upgrade to 3500mAh. That should push the flight time into the 30-minute flight time territory.

As for the camera specs, there’s a ton of speculation, but that’s it. What we can say for certain is it won’t be a downgrade. DJI doesn’t have a history of nerfing drones, so we will see upgrades. It’s a question of if it will be revolutionary or more of a tick-tock.

One area I’m curious to see is if DJI will add OccuSync to the drone. That would be worthy of an upgrade. I’ll also be watching the sensor. Will we get a bum to one-inch or at least a newer sensor?

We can expect DJI to push the ADS-B receiver on the Mavic Air 2 heavily. It will be the first time the company will have a consumer product with AirSense baked into it. Will it appease regulators? That depends on how bored the Trump administration gets on any given day.

Stay tuned for more updates as they become available and mark your calendars for April 27 at 9:30 PM EST.