Just when you think a format may be put on the backburner, Canon comes in hot with camera bodies that have leaked in full ahead of the May 24, 2022 announcement. Two camera bodies are set to be announced tomorrow, both in APS-C format, the Canon R7 and R10.

Paging Sony. The company may want to abandon the stale a6000 series design. Because if these images hold, it is the type of body crop sensor fans have been clamoring for since the beginning of time.

Canon EOS R7

32.5MP APS-C Sensor

5-axis image stabilization

In-body image stabilization

2.36 million dots EVF

1.62 million-dot vari-angle LCD

DIGIC X

4K60p video, Full HD 120p video

LP-E6NH battery- Dual SD card slots

Size: 132.0 x 90.4 x 91.7mm

Weight: 612g (including battery

and memory card)

So tempting to make a dual SD card slot joke, but I’ll leave Canon alone. The big unknown is the autofocus. What full-frame camera is it borrowing from? Those are solid specs, but it will come down to price. Will it compete with Sony? If so, the company has a serious problem on its hands.

Canon EOS R10

24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor

2.36 megapixel EVF

1.04 million dot LCD-

DIGIC X-

4K60p video, full HD 120p video

LP-E17 battery

single SD card slot

Size: 122.5 x 87.8 x

83.4mm- Weight: 429g (including battery and memory card)

Well, one of them had to have a single SD card slot. We know the cheaper of the two thanks to that and the screen quality. The video specs staying the same is a nice feature. Canon has finally stopped kneecapping its product lines.

Alongside the two camera bodies, Canon is announcing two lenses – the Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM and the Canon RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM. Both are kit lenses, but the company has to start somewhere as the R7 and R10 are the first APS-C cameras using the RF mount.

We lack pricing information and release dates outside the specs and product images. Tomorrow is the announcement, but as of late, camera companies, including Canon, have used these events to announce rather than release new products. So we’re in a wait-and-see mode.