Over the weekend, we finally got our first teaser for the DJI Mini 3 Pro. A ‘Twist in the Plot’ splash page was debuted with a 9:00 EDT announcement on May 10. What’s different from other splash pages teasing drone announcements is a highly prominent call-to-action to try the product before anyone else through the company’s new Skypixel email sign-up box. This leads to a page where you can apply to try out upcoming DJI products before release.

Does this mean we are looking at a delay for the Mini Pro 3? No, but I would be concerned about availability due to supply chain constraints. The SkyPixel program is a very slick marketing move to gather email addresses to market current and future products. It’s doubtful this is a move to signal a delay due to the typical pattern of DJI marketing.

All signs point to the camera drone’s announcement tomorrow, so expect a ton of YouTube videos from the usual suspects. We already have one from a YouTuber who managed to snag a DJI Mavic Mini 3 Pro at retail.

Yeah, that’s a big oops on someone’s part. Still, with the number of leaks from DJI, we all knew what to expect, but for those wanting to see it in action, you have your unboxing video and first flight. Honestly, for such a lightweight drone, it looks like a powerhouse. It needs to be to justify the price that will exceed $1000 for specific SKUs.

Plus, the teaser confirms the rotating gimbal. A twist in the plot is a clever play on words for the vertical video function.

Need a recap on the features? The Argos leak gave us the rundown on everything to expect out of the Mini 3 Pro.

Maximum speed 16 m/s (S mode) – 10 m/s (N Mode) – 6 m/s (C Mode)

Maximum flying height 4000 meters

Maximum flight time 34 minutes (standard battery)

Maximum flight distance 18 km

Maximum wind resistance 29 to 38 km/h (level 5)

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.2

Operating temperature 0 to 40°C

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) GPS + Galileo + BeiDou

Camera

Sensor 1/1.3″ CMOS / Effective pixels: 48 MP

Lens FOV: 82.1°/ Equivalent format: 24 mm | Aperture: f/1.7 / Range: from 1 m to ∞

Video 4K/2.7K/FHD / Slow Motion: 1920 x 1080

QuickShot Dronie, Rocket, Circle, Spiral, Asteroid, Boomerang

Video Transmission

Video transmission system DJI O3

Live preview quality 1080p at 30fps

Operating frequency 2.400 to 2.4835GHz | 5.725 to 5.850GHz

Transmitter Power 2.4GHz

Latency Aircraft + remote control 120 m/s (approximate)

Range with signal interference strong → about 1.5 to 3 km | medium → 3 to 7km | weak →7 to 12km

Antennas 4 antennas, 2T4R

Intelligent Flight Battery

Capacity 2453mAh

Weight 80.5g

Voltage 7.38V

Battery type Li-ion

Charging time 64 mins

Rec. charger DJI 30W USB-C or other

All of that packed into a design weighing 249 grams is impressive. What was once thought of as the beginner camera drone category is quickly earning a spot in the prosumer arena. Keep it locked here tomorrow for all the previews as they hit YouTube around 9:00 am.